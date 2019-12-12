Get dinner and a movie at one unforgettable sitting
Technology has been incorporated into many different industries, from sports to fashion. In celebrating this innovative field, the food industry has done the same through artificial intelligence and tech which zooms in on replacing the human aspect of creating a delicious meal.
However, in a collaboration with Dinner Time Stories, Luxuria Lifestyle hosted an unforgettable dinner at the Faircity Quatermain Hotel in Sandton. The fine-dining experience fused top-notch culinary cuisine with an entertaining twist on storytelling.
Served by Le Petite, a tiny hologram of gastronomic genius, the dining experience stands out as a 4D trek around the globe in six courses.
Guests for the evening included actress Mbali Nkosi, soccer star Kaizer Motaung Jr, comedienne Lesego Tlhabi as well as Real Housewives of Johannesburg stars Brinette Seopela and Chrystal Kay.
The first course, or chapter, opens with the dining table turning into the swells of an ocean. The course was served with an amuse-bouche and tomato salsa. Then it’s off to the African continent as the table dazzles into a Moroccan fantasy with a treasure chest of savoury delights.
For the Indian course a vibrant table of multi-coloured spices littered the dining tables. In between henna tattoos an icy mountain view morphed the table into the Himalayan Mountains where the room was floating in clouds. Not from the setting though but from the magic of a cryogenic dessert.
The penultimate chapter was a journey to the East for a feast at the Great Wall of China and a fireworks display to boot. The final course was a signature crème brûlée which mixed the flavours of each chapter in one final elegant French adventure.
With commentary from the pint-sized chef, the decadent night is not only for food fundis but the perfect option for a date night as well.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.