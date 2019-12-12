Get dinner and a movie at one unforgettable sitting

Technology has been incorporated into many different industries, from sports to fashion. In celebrating this innovative field, the food industry has done the same through artificial intelligence and tech which zooms in on replacing the human aspect of creating a delicious meal.

However, in a collaboration with Dinner Time Stories, Luxuria Lifestyle hosted an unforgettable dinner at the Faircity Quatermain Hotel in Sandton. The fine-dining experience fused top-notch culinary cuisine with an entertaining twist on storytelling.

Served by Le Petite, a tiny hologram of gastronomic genius, the dining experience stands out as a 4D trek around the globe in six courses.

Guests for the evening included actress Mbali Nkosi, soccer star Kaizer Motaung Jr, comedienne Lesego Tlhabi as well as Real Housewives of Johannesburg stars Brinette Seopela and Chrystal Kay.