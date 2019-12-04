Official spied on over 'combi courts', Monica Newton, is new National Arts Festival boss

Makhanda's National Arts Festival has named Monica Newton as its new CEO, effective from January.

Newton was previously head of the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation, where she became embroiled in controversy in March after a leaked audio clip in which former MEC Faith Mazibuko was heard shouting at her subordinates.

A recording of Mazibuko's words, reportedly directed at Newton and the department's CFO, Priya Lutchman, made the rounds on social media and became known as the “Combi Courts rant”.

In June, City Press reported, the department installed a new set of cameras, focusing solely on the office and parking bay of Newton, at a cost of R350,000, which it defended by saying it was determined to clamp down on leaks. Last month, Newton's contract was “re-determined,” the paper reported.

Newton has also served as deputy director-general of arts and culture promotion and development at the national department of arts and culture. Before this, she was CEO of the National Arts Council, a statutory body reporting to the arts and culture department.