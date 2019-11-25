Joburg Film Festival honours artists

Veteran storyteller Gcina Mhlophe and filmmaker Jahmil X.T. Qubheka were among those who received recognition at the Joburg Film Festival's awards gala on Saturday night.

Mhlophe was honoured with the Legend Award, while internationally acclaimed author Deon Meyer received the Global Storyteller Award.

"I feel humbled. It was unexpected. I wear the stories of my people like an amour," Mhlophe told Sowetan.

"It's my power and the thing that gets me connected to my ancestry and everywhere I go in any part of the world, I feel like a cultural ambassador," she said.

Qubheka and Layla Swart were honoured with the inaugural Emerging Storyteller Award for their film work in productions including Knuckle City and Sew the Winter to My Skin.

The awards were hosted by The Queen actress Dineo Moeketsi at Inanda Club in Johannesburg.

Sowetan sister publication Business Day investigative journalist Karyn Maughan received the Fearless Storyteller Award.

English film Rocks was named Best Film, while local film Flatland scooped the award for Best African Film.