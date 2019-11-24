Connie Ferguson's daughter's new bod will inspire you

Connie Ferguson is not the only one with a killer summer bod. The star's daughter Lesedi has also got tongues wagging over her amazing transformation.

It looks like the time that Lesedi has been spending in the gym is finally paying off as she can now fit into her old jeans.

She shared a snap of herself on Instagram in jeans she hasn't worn in two years but can now fit into due to being dedicated to the gym for the past six months.

She said, “I greet you in the name of I can fit into jeans I haven't worn in two years.”

Earlier this month Lesedi shared how she felt about her transformation from starting her fitness campaign for the past six months.