Connie Ferguson's daughter's new bod will inspire you

By Masego Seemela - 24 November 2019 - 14:07
Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson is fitness goals with her new bod.
Image: Cuan Jimmie/ Instagram

Connie Ferguson is not the only one with a killer summer bod. The star's daughter Lesedi has also got tongues wagging over her amazing transformation.

It looks like the time that Lesedi has been spending in the gym is finally paying off as she can now fit into her old jeans.

She shared a snap of herself on Instagram in jeans she hasn't worn in two years but can now fit into due to being dedicated to the gym for the past six months.

She said, “I greet you in the name of I can fit into jeans I haven't worn in two years.”

Earlier this month Lesedi shared how she felt about her transformation from starting her fitness campaign for the past six months.

Entertainment
“May to August to Nov makes 166 Days. Almost six months in and honestly, it hasn’t gotten any easier. There are days I still cry during workouts. Yep! It happened last week. There are days I still miss classes because of excuses. Those haven’t changed.

“The fight hasn’t stopped and because of that ... Neither can I. I can’t thank Fight Club SA and the trainers enough for their patience and motivation for me to keep going even when it gets harder.”

To show how serious Lesedi is about her fitness goals, she has been doing hectic workout sessions with Queen Mother “Connie”.

Connie shared a few intense videos of their workout sessions together.

Entertainment
S Mag
Entertainment
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Violent clashes between police and Zimbabwean opposition party members
X