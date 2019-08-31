WATCH | Connie Ferguson gets into serious beast mode in the gym

Watching Connie Ferguson’s boxing workout will have you exercising every morning.

Connie has BEEN working on that summer body and recently posted a series of videos of her training with her boxing coach, Xolisani Ndongeni, at the Fight Club gym in Johannesburg.

In the videos, Connie is in serious gym mode, as she throws punches and dodges jabs thrown at her by her coach. Staying true to her caption, she is a #boxingqueen.

It seems the TV star is not only promoting the importance of keeping fit, but also the confidence that comes with it.

This proves that Connie is #TheQueen.