Gauteng education has until month end to place almost 10 000 pupils in schools

Nearly 10 000 grade 1 and 8 pupils are yet to be placed in schools in Gauteng.

This was announced by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday. He said a total of 9 618 pupils are yet to be placed while 272 000 pupils have now been placed in various schools.

"This means that 96 percent of the pupils who applied on our online registration have been placed and we are left with 4 percent which have to be placed before the month end of November. So far we have 3 210 grade 1 pupils who are yet to be placed and 6 408 grade 8 pupils. However for now our priority is to work with the grade 1 pupils as we don't want to stress them on their first experience of schooling," Lesufi said.