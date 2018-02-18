Beauty giant 'bullies' Connie Ferguson

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson's beauty products empire has come under threat after one of her competitors took her to court over allegations that she stole the trademarks of international brand Nivea.

Nivea owners Beiersdorf AG are suing Ferguson's company Koni Multinational Brands for "passing off" some of its products as if they were Nivea's and want a court order to clear retail shops of all Connie men's products.

According to court papers filed by Beiersdorf's lawyers Adams & Adams at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in December, Ferguson and her business associates at Koni have been riding on the back of Nivea's success and reputation to sell their Connie beauty and body care products.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE