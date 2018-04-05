Celebs pair up and do it all for love... and money

Brand experts on celebrity couples

Farah Fortune, founder of African Star Communications, says it's not always good to mix business with pleasure.

"I don't tend to encourage public relationships unless they are serious. It can be quite messy fixing up the public image of a break-up," she says.

But, she also doesn't have the power to dictate who dates who. Her client, rapper Solo, is dating Dineo Moeketsi - and they are what social media followers classify as #couple goals.

"As with any individual, social media couples are able to let the world see what they want them to see. Fans are able to buy into the image of the celebs' love. It's instant communication and fans will follow their social media rather than wait for the latest blog.

"Sometimes commercial value as a couple can be gained, but it depends on the celebs and their fan base. There is money to be made but only some couples take advantage of this. Like Ice & Coco, Dineo Moeketsi and Solo, Connie and Shona Ferguson, Kim and Kanye.

"But I would never advise any couple to have joint social media accounts, not even married couples, whether famous or not. I think it could weaken their brands if they split up.

"It's like a divorce, just instead of 'who gets the kids' it's 'who gets the followers'."

DNA Brand Architects founder Sylvester Chauke says couples work best when they centre and complement each other. "The very best one for me is most definitely Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya - that is a masterclass in celebrity coupling."

Consultant to the stars Jarred Doyle says Minnie Dlamini would not have made millions broadcasting her wedding on TV if she were a nobody and that "Bonang and AKA hosted parties at Taboo together and it worked".

"As much as you show off your love and make millions together, do the same when the love goes south. My motto is, when you mess up fess up; clean up your image. We did this with Minnie Dlamini's career after her break-up with Itumeleng Khune."

Couples who stood the test of time and also made a success