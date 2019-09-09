Idols wildcard win is for empowerment of kids living with albinism - Innocentia Sibi
Idols SA's Innocentia Sibi said she had thrown in the towel before she was announced as the final hopeful to make the top 10 on Sunday night.
The dramatic wild card face-off saw Sibi and Xola Toto go head-on, before Toto’s Idols dream ended.
“I thought I was going home, I had already thrown in the towel. You can never be good enough especially since the 17 other contestants are so talented. So you never know, if your talent could get you where you would like to get in the competition,” she said.
“I was so emotional. You think that it’s just a show and it’s going to be ok. But the truth is the experience once you are there is way different. I was overwhelmed, but most of all I was grateful and humbled.
“I’m so grateful for the experience. It’s not every day that a person with my condition [albinism] can go that far in such a competition.”
As the oldest at age 30 in the competition, the North West singer said for her getting this far in the competition is a win for her already.
“I want to stay authentic. I’m here to inspire and empower myself. I want to inspire people with albinism out there and show them that you can make your dream a reality,” she said.
“That is my story of success out of this. I want them to know that you should love yourself and it shouldn’t matter how you look like.
“The other contestants really don’t care about my age they are just focused on themselves. I know people who have made it at the age of 40, so it’s not a big deal for me.”
Last week Sibi gave an emotional rendition of Scars To Your Beautiful by Alessia Cara. She teased yet another emotional performance this Sunday. She will be joined by top 10 contestants Micayla Oelofse, Sneziey Msomi, Nqobile Gumede, Dinky Kunene, Mmangaliso Gumbi, Luyolo Yiba, Nolo Seodisha as well as twins Virginia and Viggy Qwabe.
“I’m hoping to touch some hearts because it’s a very emotional song. I hope I do better than last week because I have my nerves under control now,” said Sibi, who is from Khuma township in Stilfontein.
