Idols wildcard win is for empowerment of kids living with albinism - Innocentia Sibi

Idols SA's Innocentia Sibi said she had thrown in the towel before she was announced as the final hopeful to make the top 10 on Sunday night.

The dramatic wild card face-off saw Sibi and Xola Toto go head-on, before Toto’s Idols dream ended.

“I thought I was going home, I had already thrown in the towel. You can never be good enough especially since the 17 other contestants are so talented. So you never know, if your talent could get you where you would like to get in the competition,” she said.

“I was so emotional. You think that it’s just a show and it’s going to be ok. But the truth is the experience once you are there is way different. I was overwhelmed, but most of all I was grateful and humbled.

“I’m so grateful for the experience. It’s not every day that a person with my condition [albinism] can go that far in such a competition.”

As the oldest at age 30 in the competition, the North West singer said for her getting this far in the competition is a win for her already.