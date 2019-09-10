Rowlene: I want people to know me outside of Nasty C

Rowlene could have listened to the critics and "followed the trend", but she is carving her own path and making sure she is not standing in anyone's shadow.

The star recently launched her new single, Curtain Cal,l at a glitzy event in Johannesburgy, showing off her powerful vocals on a RnB song that looks set to be a chart topper.

At the event Rowlene told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE that while she is often spoken about in the same breath as her Tall Racks boss Nasty C and collaborator Tellaman, she was determined to make a name for herself.

"I didn't even want Junior (Nasty C) on my album because I want people to know me outside of Nasty C, outside of Tellaman, outside of Gemini Major. It is so easy for people to put you in a box or in a group."

The track is the first from her upcoming album to be released in January next year. Rowlene said the album will showcase her talent as a solo artist.