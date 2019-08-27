Straight and two beers exactly what Mzansi needs

You have to hand it to the brewers. With the South African economy anaemic and in the doldrums, there's a new trend emerging of nonalcoholic beer or ciders.

I came across this agathokakological phenomenon by mistake recently when I grabbed a friend's cans of Castle free. Two-and-a-half hours later I realised my trips to the bathroom had increased while my head was missing the usual zing provided by my favourite pilsner.

Needless to say, I was aghast when I discovered I'd been duped into drinking beer without alcohol. I compare it to bonking an inflatable doll.

It may provide you with some relief in the end but it could never be like the real thing. For instance, a silicon Zodwa would never sink her nails in your back the way a red-hot live version might in the throes of passion.

It simply did not make sense to the connoisseur in me and I felt cheated. I mean what is the point of coffee without the caffeine?

Heineken has since joined the bandwagon with a 0.0 alcohol-free beer while Distell introduced first nonalcoholic cider with the Savanna Lemon.

Apparently, there is a growing trend globally to reduce alcohol consumption for health reasons and nonalcoholic drinks address this market.