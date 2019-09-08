Pic of The Day

WATCH | Forget Kanye, Nasty C's BEEN leading his own Sunday choir!

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 08 September 2019 - 09:04
Nasty C was the song leader of a Sunday choir long before we all knew he'd become a superstar.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

 Kanye West is not the only rapper who has a Sunday choir. Nasty C was the leader of a Sunday choir before he became a superstar

Nasty C posted a video on Instagram this week and gave us a glimpse of his music journey that started at a Sunday service choir back in the day.

 You can just tell by the way he leads the song in the video that he has talent and passion for music. Little does the congregation know that there is a superstar in the making performing for them. 

The gospel song the choir sings will melt your heart. You might want to sing along. And who knows - you might be moved to confess or speak in tongues. We want to know if there's a gospel album on the cards, Nasty?

