What to do in Jozi today
Whether you are looking to dance the night away or spend some quality time outdoors with the family;Johannesburg always has a lot to offer.
Here are three events that we think are worth checking out today:
Soweto kota festival
Forget about that diet and treat yourself to some tasty kasi flavour at the Soweto kota festival at the Elkah Sport Stadium in Rockville, Soweto.
Enjoy delicious kota/bunny chow from best outlets around Gauteng while sipping on some craft beer, and cocktails. There will also be a kid entertainment area and great music performances through the day.
Saturday, 07 September 2019 – Sunday, 08 September 2019.
Fire & Feast Meat & Food Festival
The meat lover's dream and we know South Africans love meat and a good braai. The festival takes place from 6 - 8 September 2019 at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg. This is the event to attend for all things meat; from biltong, to spices and braai techniques. Local chefs and foodies such as J'Something, The Lazy Makoti, Chef Naledi and Lorna Maseko will also be sharing some cooking tips.
Huawei Joburg Day
Enjoy live performances by award winning SA artists and dance your troubles away at this music festival at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria. The music line up includes: AKA Riky Rick Nasty C ft Tellaman & Rowlene, Sho Madjozi, Lady Zamar Shekhinah ft Tellaman, Goodluck & Ganyani