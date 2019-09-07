What to do in Jozi today

Whether you are looking to dance the night away or spend some quality time outdoors with the family;Johannesburg always has a lot to offer.

Here are three events that we think are worth checking out today:

Soweto kota festival

Forget about that diet and treat yourself to some tasty kasi flavour at the Soweto kota festival at the Elkah Sport Stadium in Rockville, Soweto.

Enjoy delicious kota/bunny chow from best outlets around Gauteng while sipping on some craft beer, and cocktails. There will also be a kid entertainment area and great music performances through the day.

Saturday, 07 September 2019 – Sunday, 08 September 2019.