Here are the 5 things you need to know about Miss SA’s new crown

Tomorrow, a lucky lass will make the first of her strides as the new Miss South Africa, and inaugural wearer of the uBuhle crown. The 61st crowning aptly falls on Women’s Day.

The crown, partly inspired by Ndebele patterns, was made by American Swiss Fine Jewellers in collaboration with world-renowned jewellery designer Johan Louw of Uwe Koetter. Louw has worked in the industry as a goldsmith and designer for almost four decades.