Siphokazi streams live into history

Afro-fusion songstress Siphokazi is taking her music to digital platforms and will become the first SA singer to live stream her performance.

Siphokazi Mohapi, née Maraqana, will perform at the Up Close and Personal with Siphokazi with fans who cannot attend or watch the show online. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Monte Casino and attendance is per invitation.

Those streaming it live on www.siphokazishow.com will fork out about R450.

The live streaming is made possible by the South African Digital Content Organisation (Sadico) in partnership with Sollywood events. Sadico's mission is to create opportunities for youth that shift their mindset through dynamic entrepreneurial thinking and making sure they are skilled and competent within the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Since the live streaming will be the first of its kind for SA, Siphokazi, who shot to fame with her album Ubuntu Bam in 2007, has mixed emotions about it.

The star of Amacala fame is aware that all eyes will be on her on the day and she wants everything to go smoothly.

"Since I am the first to do this, I want it to capture the imagination of music lovers. I want to start it on a high note. This event will be watched globally and all people must enjoy it.

"Secondly, I am doing cover versions of other people; I want to do justice to those songs. It tends to make me nervous.

"I am excited because the event will empower young people, as someone who is an advocate of that."