Siphokazi streams live into history
Afro-fusion songstress Siphokazi is taking her music to digital platforms and will become the first SA singer to live stream her performance.
Siphokazi Mohapi, née Maraqana, will perform at the Up Close and Personal with Siphokazi with fans who cannot attend or watch the show online. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Monte Casino and attendance is per invitation.
Those streaming it live on www.siphokazishow.com will fork out about R450.
The live streaming is made possible by the South African Digital Content Organisation (Sadico) in partnership with Sollywood events. Sadico's mission is to create opportunities for youth that shift their mindset through dynamic entrepreneurial thinking and making sure they are skilled and competent within the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Since the live streaming will be the first of its kind for SA, Siphokazi, who shot to fame with her album Ubuntu Bam in 2007, has mixed emotions about it.
The star of Amacala fame is aware that all eyes will be on her on the day and she wants everything to go smoothly.
"Since I am the first to do this, I want it to capture the imagination of music lovers. I want to start it on a high note. This event will be watched globally and all people must enjoy it.
"Secondly, I am doing cover versions of other people; I want to do justice to those songs. It tends to make me nervous.
"I am excited because the event will empower young people, as someone who is an advocate of that."
To make sure that she presents a spellbinding performance, Siphokazi has assembled a team of talented local musicians who will do the job.
She has acquired the skills of her former lecturer Bheki Khoza who will be a music director and instrumentalist as well as Khaya Mahlangu.
In vocals, Siphokazi has musicians like Titi Luzipho, Spha Mdlalose, Sifiso Khanyile and Vuyo Tshuma, who are established in their own right.
The singer will also feature the Princess of Africa Yvonne Chaka Chaka and collaborate on a song with her.
Siphokazi, who defines herself as a perfectionist, has been rehearsing for a month, making sure that everything sails smoothly on August 9.
With a large repertoire having released four albums already, Siphokazi says together with her music director, they tried to balance her show.
"We have avoided to use songs with the same rhythm and laid-back songs. I have taken songs on my first, second and fourth album. All in all, I will do 18 songs."
The mother of two and award-winning musician says she agreed to be part of this historic initiative as it has an element of empowering herself and the youth at large especially those from disadvantaged communities.
"Everything has shifted to the digital space and we have to adjust and adapt to the fact that we are in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and everyone should work towards that by educating themselves more."