Prince Kaybee reflects on his humble beginnings

By Karishma Thakurdin - 20 July 2019 - 13:56
Prince Kaybee hopes to inspire others.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee took it all the way back before he burst onto the scene and took over the game. 

The popular DJ shared a picture of himself in a back office of a club which was his crib and studio. 

"Celebrating 5 years of mainstream presence. This is me in 2014 at a back office of a club I played at. I was also sleeping in here on that couch behind the midi keyboard, this is where I produced my break out single Better Days." 

Prince Kaybee added that the laptop and mini keyboard wasn't his, and his phone didn't even have a back cover. The muso advised followers to "focus on who you want to be". 

