S Mag

Bonang, Khuli Chana & DJ Zinhle: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By s mag - 01 July 2019 - 13:44
Bonang Matheba with her cousin Tebogo 'Pinky Girl' Mekgwe and assistant Sefiso Hlongwane.
Bonang Matheba with her cousin Tebogo 'Pinky Girl' Mekgwe and assistant Sefiso Hlongwane.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Just like that, we’re six month away from December! We wrapped up Youth Month this past weekend and it seems our celebs were living their best lives.  

From a birthday party filled with bubbles, a packed one man show, to sight-seeing in style. Here’s how your fave celebs bid farewell to June.  

View this post on Instagram

High on my own supply. 🥂🍾💕

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

Bonang celebrated her 32nd birthday at Taboo on Friday night. As expected, she slayed and promoted her House of BNG whenever she got the chance. We stan a Queen who parties and works hard at the same time!

DJ Shimza had his one man show on Saturday and boy did he pull out a crowd! He even dropped a new single at the sold-out event and it seems house heads have a new addition to their playlists.

View this post on Instagram

By @maligant_media.za

A post shared by KHULI CHANA MOTSWAKORIGINATOR (@khulichana01) on

The self-proclaimed Motswako Originator echoed sounds of freedom at Basha Uhuru music festival on Saturday where he dazzled the crowd with his performance. 

 DJ Zinhle looked cool strolling under an aquarium during her baecation. The DJ and businesswoman was loved up with AKA in the United Arab Emirates'  largest city, Dubai. In between luxury shopping and fine dining, the DJ did what she did best:  spinning decks!  

Former Generations star, Thuli Phongolo is in the land of dreams, Italy. The Aperol Spritz ambassador is away on official business but of course she served looks.

Hungani Ndlovu showed off his other talents on The Voice SA stage last night. Popularly known for his role as Romeo on Scandal, the star gave his fans a glimpse into his other skills as a dancer.

Trending

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X