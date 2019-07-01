Bonang, Khuli Chana & DJ Zinhle: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Just like that, we’re six month away from December! We wrapped up Youth Month this past weekend and it seems our celebs were living their best lives.
From a birthday party filled with bubbles, a packed one man show, to sight-seeing in style. Here’s how your fave celebs bid farewell to June.
Bonang celebrated her 32nd birthday at Taboo on Friday night. As expected, she slayed and promoted her House of BNG whenever she got the chance. We stan a Queen who parties and works hard at the same time!
DJ Shimza had his one man show on Saturday and boy did he pull out a crowd! He even dropped a new single at the sold-out event and it seems house heads have a new addition to their playlists.
The self-proclaimed Motswako Originator echoed sounds of freedom at Basha Uhuru music festival on Saturday where he dazzled the crowd with his performance.
DJ Zinhle looked cool strolling under an aquarium during her baecation. The DJ and businesswoman was loved up with AKA in the United Arab Emirates' largest city, Dubai. In between luxury shopping and fine dining, the DJ did what she did best: spinning decks!
Former Generations star, Thuli Phongolo is in the land of dreams, Italy. The Aperol Spritz ambassador is away on official business but of course she served looks.
View this post on Instagram
Super grateful for tonight!🙏🏾 Thank you to @easyfreakmusic and @voicesa for having us!💯🎊 Shoutout to @dancebymo for the awesome fun choreography!🕺🏾🔥 Thanks to @_theomashifana @vuyothebrock @jayjoyi @iammontesley @lolo.bolelwang @lady_sevenz for making myself and @fvrealz feel like we are part of the team, even if it was just for 1 week.😉‼️🎊🙌🏾🎉 _______________________________ #dancer #blessed #grateful #thevoicesa #performance #sansgroup #funky #colorful #lights #thevoice #me #fun #smile #outfits #thrift #ok #enoughhashtags
Hungani Ndlovu showed off his other talents on The Voice SA stage last night. Popularly known for his role as Romeo on Scandal, the star gave his fans a glimpse into his other skills as a dancer.