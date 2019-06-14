Moozlie unlocks her mega talent

Female rappers are making waves more than ever this year and are claiming their stake in the once male-dominated hip-hop industry.

Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, Rouge, Gigi Lamayne and Nadia Nakai are among female rappers getting their due shine and paving the way for a more inclusive genre.

It has not been a walk in the park for the TV presenter-cum-rapper Moozlie to win over her naysayers.

But with the release of her debut album Victory and winning Best Female at the SA Hip Hop Awards in the past year she is laughing all the way to the bank.

"I think there are no people that are more critical than people that are part of the hip-hop community," she says.

"They really take it seriously and if you want to influence it they want to see your commitment. They don't have time for gimmicks.

"For me it was difficult to convince the hip-hop community to take me seriously as a rapper. But after a while I think they saw how hard I worked and I was able to change perceptions."

To put the icing on top, the 26-year-old is part of the star-studded line-up for the biggest annual hip-hop festivals in SA.