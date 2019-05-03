5 minutes with Gigi LaMayne

I AM a crafty female rapper. I am happy to be hosting the FIRST ever Gigi Gang Show in Rockville in Soweto, a first for woman in hip hop.

I FELL IN LOVE WITH MUSIC because it spoke back to me; music has been a friend to me and a refuge when it comes to dealing with things, whether I am listening to music or creating music. It takes me to a different space.

SINCE BECOMING A MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE my life has changed because I am at a place whereby I am able to heal people through speaking to them and empower young people and say it is okay to suffer from mental illness, you’re not crazy or bewitched and you can still achieve great things.

MY POWER COMES FROM my mother. My mother is a powerhouse and nothing gets her down as I have seen her stumble so many times in my life, but she remains a powerhouse and has proven consistently that the power is always in your hands.

THE BEST THING ABOUT BEING A WOMAN is that we push twice as hard; we have an endurance and persistent level to carry on and keep going until we can achieve so much more.

MY CAREER HIGHLIGHT would be putting together this massive show. The Gigi Gang Show is going to be massive as it is the first woman’s show in Africa so this show is definitely the highlight.

The Gigi Gang Show will take place Saturday May 4 at Elkah Staduim Cricket Oval (Soweto). Tickets are available at Computicket with a limited number available at the venue. Also a limited number of tickets have been allocated for students who cannot afford to buy a ticket. Set up by the Gigi Lamayne Foundation, these are available via the link: https://guestli.st/607701 (T&Cs apply)