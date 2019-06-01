Entertainment

WATCH | Cassper blown away by aspiring rapper & car guard Ice

By Karishma Thakurdin - 01 June 2019 - 09:07
Cassper Nyovest is keen to give Ice the chance to get his foot in the door.
Cassper Nyovest knows how tough it is to get a break into the hip-hop industry and when he sees talent, he's willing to extend an olive branch. 

A 30 sec video clip of a car guard named, Ice who works at Scotville Mall in Pietermaritzburg landed on Cassper's TL. 

And, Cass was so blown away by Ice's talent that he's thinking of an official collab. 

"This beat hit my soul. Send it through. Lemme see what i can do. Maybe me and Ice can make an official song for the streets." 

