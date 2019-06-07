TUG brings slick-tongued rhymes to hip-hop sound
Upcoming hip-hop band Time Unveils God (TUG) is one of those delightful mysteries.
Comprising five members, TUG wants to distinguish itself with their slick-tongued rhymes and incredible eye for detail kind of music.
The 10-month-old group is made up of Tony Shabangu, Samkelwe "Dakie" Mthembu, and three anonymous instrumentalists.
The band members ages range from 29 to 35.
According to Shabangu, three of the members usually wear masks, hiding their identity when performing.
The group defines itself as a movement that conscientises black people about their identity. The group has performed at many live events where it wooed the crowd before they even dropped their first album.
Shabangu says that TUG brings forth an interesting spectacle of performance with a swing of verses and live instruments.
"When we met we wanted to create a unique and quality hip-hop sound. Our music focuses on conscientising and uplifting black people.
"Black people do not need to feel inferior among other races. They must know that black is beautiful and it is powerful."
Mthembu echoes: "We don't compose music about parties and good times. Our music is based on identity and reminding people that we all have godliness within us. We shouldn't be afraid to follow our dreams and we must know where we are coming from to know where we are going."
The group is set to record its debut album in July, but YouTube fans are already familiar with their sound.
Shabangu started rapping in 2005 in his home town of Pietermaritzburg. He joined a number of upcoming groups, trying to launch his name but was not successful. He moved to Johannesburg in 2008 hoping to get a break.
He has worked and released music with groups such as Revolution and Epitomes.
Mthembu, who is from Jabulani in Soweto, started rapping in 2007. He also worked with different groups before deciding to self-release his own music three years ago as Dakie.