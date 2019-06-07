TUG brings slick-tongued rhymes to hip-hop sound

Upcoming hip-hop band Time Unveils God (TUG) is one of those delightful mysteries.

Comprising five members, TUG wants to distinguish itself with their slick-tongued rhymes and incredible eye for detail kind of music.

The 10-month-old group is made up of Tony Shabangu, Samkelwe "Dakie" Mthembu, and three anonymous instrumentalists.

The band members ages range from 29 to 35.

According to Shabangu, three of the members usually wear masks, hiding their identity when performing.

The group defines itself as a movement that conscientises black people about their identity. The group has performed at many live events where it wooed the crowd before they even dropped their first album.

Shabangu says that TUG brings forth an interesting spectacle of performance with a swing of verses and live instruments.

"When we met we wanted to create a unique and quality hip-hop sound. Our music focuses on conscientising and uplifting black people.