Thembisa Mdoda's married to wedding shows

Former Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) presenter Thembisa Mdoda just cannot get enough of weddings.

Mdoda is making a return to reality wedding TV shows with 2 Families and a Wedding Dress, set to premiere on July 24 at 9.30pm on BET Africa.

She told Sowetan yesterday that she could not get enough of hosting such reality shows because "... I love seeing, talking to and experiencing people's energies when they are most real. I learn something every day. They also keep me in tune."

But Mdoda strongly holds that the new show is a complete departure from Mzansi Magic's much-loved OPW which turned her into a household name. The new show will give 13 lucky brides-to-be an opportunity to choose a wedding gown of their dreams.

Viewers will witness two families and the bride go in search of the perfect wedding dress. But here is the trick, both sides of the bride's families - immediate and soon-to- be in-laws - have the last word in choosing the final dress.

The value of each gown will be R30,000. "It's so different to OPW because it's wedding dress specific. Every woman wants her dream wedding dress when she walks down the aisle. It's the most special part of her day. I get to be part of that selection process. It's incredible," Mdoda said.

"From the bride's face when she realises that 'this is the one' to when she sees how beautiful she is and her glow when her entire family is there with her, that's what makes the show special.

"The family dynamics ... because there is always that one family member who believes they know her the most ... is something special too."