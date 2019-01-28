Thembisa Mdoda basking in the light of her new life

Actress Thembisa Mdoda did not only keep a low profile at this year's Sun Met, but she also debuted a thinner frame.

Making a brief appearance on the red carpet at the horse-racing event on Saturday at the Kenilworth Racecourse, the Metro FM personality flaunted her hot body transformation in a coral Dainty Frocks number.

The mother of six-year-old twins told Sowetan that she's shedding off the kilos for a movie role she starts shooting around April.

Her current weight is 79.8kg and her goal weight by April is 65kg.

Mdoda shared that she's on a vegan diet and her exercise routine includes boxing and running.

"I feel comfortable and sexy. The best thing is that my man wakes me up in the morning at 6[am] and says 'babe we are going to run'. It's been a bonding experience and I can see my body transformation," Mdoda said.

"I've decided to be a healthy person and a happier person. I'm aiming towards the light and it's important to show it to my kids."

Mdoda first told Sowetan over a year ago about how she found love on the set of Our Perfect Wedding. She has for the first time explained her reason for not revealing his identity. "It's very deliberate that I have never introduced him to the public because my first marriage [to actor Atandwa Kani] was very public and how it ended was very public," she said.

"This time it was just about me being selfish about the love that God has given me. Because I'm in the public eye I do speak about how much I'm in love with him. He's mine and this is not a publicity stunt.

"I'm extremely happy. I'm with the love of my life, every day it proves where I'm supposed to be. He's my soulmate."