Thembisa M on #OpenUpTheIndustry: Everyone needs a chance
Celebs have shared their opinions on the #OpenUpTheIndustry debate
Mzansi has been moaning about the lack of opportunities in the industry for young people and the issue once again reared its head after Lerato Kganyago and Thando Thabethe both labelled some young people "entitled".
A fantastic example!!! All I’m saying is artists are mere employees getting attacked for being employed or seeking employment. I can’t open up the industry coz I don’t have the capacity...what I can do is share my personal experience https://t.co/PddqAE927O— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 30, 2019
They both agreed that it was wrong for people who work hard to miss out on gigs for the sake of a fresh face.
Thando came under fire for her early morning lecture on Wednesday‚ after she said she would be damned before she was told to open the industry for those who could open it themselves.
While Thando has continued to defend her beliefs the hashtag #OpenTheIndustry has topped the trends list as people voice their opinions.
I think SA ‘celebs’ don’t understand what #OpenUpTheIndustry is about. No one is saying give up your bag. Also no one is saying these kids don’t work hard and go to audition after audition. They aren’t entitled.— ThotMonger (@BurnOutGyal) January 30, 2019
Soon other celebrities‚ including Vuyolwethu Ngcukana and Thembisa Mdoda shared their thoughts.
Thembisa summed up many people's feelings when she tweeted that all people needed was an opportunity to prove themselves.
...All anyone needs is a chance to prove themselves and, sadly, some never even get that ♥️🙏🏽 !!! #OpenUpTheIndustry— Thembisa Mdoda (@tembisa) January 30, 2019
Vuyolwethu‚ who plays the role of Schumacher on The Queen‚ said he had fought to be in the industry and understood the frustration many when they felt excluded.
I started off as an audience member on Castle Loud, an extra on Yizo Yizo 3 and many other shows, I’m still working to get a presenting gig, that’s the work I’m putting in, now the decision makers need to open things up on merit, not just their chomies and chomie’s chomies https://t.co/I8nC1bXdBN— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) January 30, 2019
The industry also needs to start paying people. I'm sure if the salaries were good, actors or presenters would not be threatened by #OpenUpTheIndustry and we would not see people having 5 jobs just to feel like you are earning enough.— Sindiswa 🇿🇦 (@SindiswaNene) January 30, 2019