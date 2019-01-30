Entertainment

Thembisa M on #OpenUpTheIndustry: Everyone needs a chance

By Kyle Zeeman - 30 January 2019 - 16:34
Thembisa Mdoda
Celebs have shared their opinions on the #OpenUpTheIndustry debate

Mzansi has been moaning about the lack of opportunities in the industry for young people and the issue once again reared its head after Lerato Kganyago and Thando Thabethe both labelled some young people "entitled".

They both agreed that it was wrong for people who work hard to miss out on gigs for the sake of a fresh face.

Thando came under fire for her early morning lecture on Wednesday‚ after she said she would be damned before she was told to open the industry for those who could open it themselves.

While Thando has continued to defend her beliefs the hashtag #OpenTheIndustry has topped the trends list as people voice their opinions.

Soon other celebrities‚ including Vuyolwethu Ngcukana and Thembisa Mdoda shared their thoughts.

Thembisa summed up many people's feelings when she tweeted that all people needed was an opportunity to prove themselves.

Vuyolwethu‚ who plays the role of Schumacher on The Queen‚ said he had fought to be in the industry and understood the frustration many when they felt excluded.

