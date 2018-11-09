Anele Mdoda still making her voice heard

For two glorious years of Real Talk, vivacious Anele Mdoda positioned herself and captivated the country as the go-to talk show ace.

Through her happy-go-lucky interview tactics, she mastered in a short period the art of making brilliant TV.

From Julius Malema to Taraji P. Henson, her couch became the sought-after spot for A-listers.

Then without a word of warning, in May, the 34-year-old TV maven dropped the mic and broke the nation's heart when she decided to exit the Safta-winning show.

"That chapter is not closed, people leave jobs. That was me leaving a job. I'm going to be doing talk shows," she insists.

"Why would I stop asking people questions? It's a skill of mine and I'm really good at it.

"Remember, praise can keep you longer in situations that you would not have been in longer than a certain time."

Top of the list of the people she didn't get to interview on the show is former president Jacob Zuma.

"I loved what the Julius interview did for him and me. For me, older people took me seriously and for him, I didn't speak with Julius the politician," she says. "After speaking to Blair Underwood in New York he told me it was his best interview in 20 years."

Mdoda is making her TV comeback as the new host of The Voice SA. The third season of the hit music competition show, getting a facelift, returns in February on M-Net.