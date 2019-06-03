A decent sendoff for murdered siblings

The Ndala siblings who were murdered, allegedly by their mother's lover, were given an emotional sendoff with hundreds in attendance yesterday.

Community members came in their numbers to support the Ndala family as they bade farewell to Thabang, 11, Amogelang, 3, and Lebogang, 2. The siblings were found hanging in Tebogo Mojutu's bedroom in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday.

Mojutu, 28, committed suicide by also hanging himself on the same day.

He had apparently told Ndala before killing the children that he would kill them and himself as he did not want the children to suffer when he was gone.

Lebogang was the couple's only child. Ndala, 27, had Thabang and Amogelang from previous relationships.

A visibly shaken Ndala was comforted by family members throughout the funeral service which took hours yesterday.

Ndala told Sowetan after the funeral she was "doing fine" and that she had been booked for counselling.