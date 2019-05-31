Shades's new single is served with soul

He might have fallen a few times, but DJ Shades is not one to walk away from a challenge.

He's back in the saddle and galloping to the top with his newest single Step in Your Shoes featuring Halo and Candi Chu, released today.

He touts the fresh track as a new sound of the future.

"It's a mixture of dance, pop, funk and electro, always served with soul to speak to the people," says Shades.

He says he stared death in the face when he was robbed twice last year with no place to call home.

"I slept in the Johannesburg CBD at Bank City and sometimes at Park Station because I was homeless and couldn't afford rent. I crashed on a friend's couch for two weeks.

"But I stood my ground because I never wanted to give up. I don't want to look back in my 40s and wonder what could have happened had I not given up. I would regret that the rest of my life. I'm a hustler and never a quitter," he says.

Down on his luck, Shades went back home to Alice, Eastern Cape, for a few days.

"My mother knew my soul was shattered.

"She didn't speak to me about my troubles, but I got my strength and life back."

Now with a fighting chance to hit the big time, thanks to the flavourful dance track, Shades is full of hope.

"It's all about the energy you put out. I have a positive mindset to become bigger than my challenges. Nothing in life lasts forever.

"My mental strength made me overcome everything because I've always known what I wanted to be since I was in grade 4. Growing up my family gave me freedom to be because I was different."

He believes Step in Your Shoes will leave happy emotions in revellers.

"Positivity, that's the vibe I'm about. With all that's happening in the world, we need positivity [via] the music."