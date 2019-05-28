Nipsey Hussle’s legacy continues on even after his death

Nipsey Hussle’s work continues to thrive even after his death. Before he was shot in Los Angeles on March 31, the West Coast rapper – whose real name was Ermias Asghedom – was on a trajectory to the top of the charts.

After releasing a series of mix tapes, in February last year, he brought out his long-awaited debut album Victory Lap. He was nominated for rap album of the year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Here are four ways the rapper’s work continues to thrive beyond the grave.

NipseyHussle x Puma

Puma confirmed during the Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival last week they are still planning to release their collaboration with Hussle.

He was working on a collection co-branded by Puma and his apparel label The Marathon Clothing. A few weeks before his death, he had announced on Instagram that the first collection was expected out later this year.