Babes Wodumo's team on her singing Mampintsha line from abuse video: She was mocking him
Babes Wodumo's management claim the star was mocking her alleged abuser Mampintsha when she sang a line he could be heard shouting out on the viral video of him slapping her.
Mampintsha used the line 'khona izingane la endlini' in the video and later used it in a song.
A video of Babes using the line during a performance went viral earlier this month and sparked backlash. Claims that it was all part of a publicity stunt also started doing the rounds.
Babe's manager Nondumiso Simelane denied it was a publicity stunt and claimed that Babes had been misunderstood.
"It is not a publicity stunt. You know the song Mampintsha released was about the video (of the alleged assault). She was actually mocking the song, not trying to make it a trend. Obviously it was taken another way, but she was actually mocking the song."
She said that Babes was not phased by the accusations leveled against her after video clips from the performance went viral.
"When we saw that she was trending and what people were saying we were just like 'Hai. It's fine. You see how some people are.'"
She also denied speculation that the couple had got back together and said that assault charges brought by Babes against Mampintsha would go ahead.
Mampintsha's manager, Dogg DBN, last week said that the star was hurt by calls to boycott his music over the alleged assault and was taking action against music services and DJs who had publicly pledged to not play his songs.
Nondumiso said that Babes was not worried about the action being taken by Mampintsha.
"It is his choice. We all make choices in life and hopefully soon this will all be over."