Babes Wodumo's team on her singing Mampintsha line from abuse video: She was mocking him

Babes Wodumo's management claim the star was mocking her alleged abuser Mampintsha when she sang a line he could be heard shouting out on the viral video of him slapping her.

Mampintsha used the line 'khona izingane la endlini' in the video and later used it in a song.

A video of Babes using the line during a performance went viral earlier this month and sparked backlash. Claims that it was all part of a publicity stunt also started doing the rounds.