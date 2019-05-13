Babes Wodumo actions a 'setback'

If Babes Wodumo goes ahead and drops assault charges against musician Mampintsha, her actions might have far-reaching effects on the fight against women abuse, gender activist Mbuyiselo Botha has warned.

Botha was reacting to weekend reports suggesting that Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, was planning to drop assault charges against Mampintsha when he returns to court on Wednesday.

"As a male person working with perpetrators of violence, I would like to say while one has to respect her right to have her own views, the sad thing about such actions is that they take back the fight against gender-based violence in the country," he said.

"It brings some doubt in some circles, that this is what women do. They will always be finger pointing, that she's not serious and has been frivolous about it."

Weekend reports suggested that Babes and Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, were back together.