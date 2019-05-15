Babes, Mampintsha to go for mediation over assault charge

The assault case involving Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and lover Babes Wodumo took an interesting twist on Wednesday when the matter was referred to Families South African (Famsa) for mediation.

In a day of drama, Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, made her way to the Pinetown Magistrate's court where Mampintsha appeared on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Ndoda January told the court that an agreement for the case to be referred to Famsa had been reached by both parties.