DJ Mo Laudi sets Euro scene alight with hits, fashion

Setting nightclubs ablaze from Polokwane to Paris, famed producer Molaudi "DJ Mo Laudi" Bopape has released a new EP that has made him a mainstay in the clubs of Europe.

The lead track, Dance Inside of You, features a number of futuristic influences and local flavours, is a chakalaka distinct to Mo Laudi's sound and latest clothing venture under his music brand, Globalisto.

Dance Inside of You, features Parisian-based electro-pop band, Rocky. The song was inspired by Mo Laudi's take on a more futuristic sound for his current EP which features a number of influences from as far as Japan.

The Hometown Girl hitmaker is set to be part of annual art event, The South African Pavillion in Venice, Italy.

Mo Laudi will be joining Eastern Cape-born painter Mawande Ka Zenzile and fellow SA multimedia artists Tracey Rose and Dineo Seshee Bopape.

"I was deeply inspired by the art," says Mo Laudi who praises how each artist and his music aim to tap into the "different elements of South African culture".

His fashion collection, which coincides with the release of the Dance Inside of You EP, was influenced by his venture into crafting slow fashion kimonos, a venture he has wanted to delve into since he was a young creative in Polokwane.

"I started off selling my mom's vintage clothing as a kid," shares Mo Laudi adding that he and his brother leaped into a failed t-shirt business.

"When I was in a band in the UK we made merchandise that we sold on the road," he reminiscences.

Since then, Mo Laudi has used fashion as a gateway to spread his message of unity and peace, further extending what he has done with his music for audiences from different continents.

"People wear certain brands for status, some wear it for the quality and some want to be perceived as a certain person. Clothing can be a form of creating bridges between societies," shares Mo Laudi.

While his clothing brand, the Globalisto Collection by Wowo, is aimed at breaking gender binaries and racial divisions, Mo Laudi is using his new music as a conduit combining cultural elements to multiple audiences.

Mo Laudi, who lives between London and Paris, is planning to release new music with French songwriter, Phillip Cohen Solal and legendary Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo in a song set for release in October.