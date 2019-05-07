Sudan protesters' sit-in inspires cultural outpouring

Sudanese artist Rashid Drar used to work from home. Now the 44-year-old's canvas is any empty piece of wall he can find by a month-long sit-in outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum.

Drar says it is his way of "being part of the revolution", a protest movement that brought down former President Omar al-Bashir on April 11 and is now pushing for the military council that replaced him to hand power to civilians.

"I draw for the Sudanese people. Art is something good, just as the revolution is," he says.

The wide street in front of the Defence Ministry where thousands have been protesting since April 6 has been transformed into a cultural hub ringed with makeshift tents.

Alongside fiery political speeches, crowds that have flocked to the area from across Sudan enjoy music recitals, dance shows, photography exhibitions, chess tournaments and book readings.

Most strikingly, the space has become an open-air exhibition of hundreds of wall paintings.

Amna Almahi, an out-of-work journalist, has used much of her time since the start of the protests to make murals.