Woke world is ready for a Devil Wears Prada sequel

Am I the only person who still gets excited by pop culture's most important event of the year? No, I'm not talking about any of the EGOT awards - just about anyone can get a quota in now. I am talking about the Met Gala.

The fashion affair happens annually on the first Monday in May. Only the biggest celebrities are even allowed on the guest list, most probably because Anna Wintour wants the biggest pay cheques donating dollars to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Other than the glitz and glamour of the night, the fashion event always reminds me of the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada.

The misadventures of Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada is a timeless tale that tells a story I feel has a special place in the ever beating heart of the corporate person of colour. One's allegiance goes one of two ways; you either feel proud of Andy or you want to be her abusive boss, Miranda Priestly.

The movie always finds itself top of the list of flicks that I feel should have had a diverse casting considering the subject matter.