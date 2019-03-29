Seipati ‘Thwasa’ Seoke to stay on at Lesedi FM

Saved by the bell –that’s the sentiment that Seipati ‘Thwasa’ Seoke is preaching after her Lesedi FM job was saved at the eleventh hour.

Seoke confirmed to Sowetan earlier this week that she will be departing the Sesotho radio station after 19 years.

In a new twist; as the station unveiled its new line-up this afternoon Seoke was on the line-up.

Seoke will stay on Monate Breakfast show and will be joined by Nkunyana ‘Skuzabell’ Nkunyana weekdays between 6:30am and 9am.

“I’m ecstatic and completely excited. Since we spoke last time [Tuesday], we basically were engaged in talks and they offered me a new contract. It’s phenomenal and I’m happy with the contract,” Seoke told Sowetan.

She previously hosted with Khotso Lepeli and Tsholo Leokaoke.

Mathemalodi airing from 9am to 12pm will be hosted by Tholoana ‘ThuliBaby’ Moletsane.

Thuso ‘O nketsang’ Motaung and Matshogo ‘DJ Stix’ Mahloko will host Jwale ke Nako’ from 12pm to 3pm.

Afternoon drive show Re a kubeletsa will continue to be hosted by Nyakallo ‘Ba2Cada’ Leine weekdays from 3pm to 6pm.

Zanele ‘Nestum’ Nyakale will now serve as station coordinator in Gauteng, after veteran broadcaster Phelane ‘Master P’ Sothoane retired.