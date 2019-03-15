Ntsiki Mazwai: So vele, I'm not dirty anymore because I wear TV make-up?
Ntsiki Mazwai's timeline has been overflowing with messages of love and congratulations since she announced her new TV gig, and along with that came tweets that Ntsiki didn't take kindly to. Like when a tweep implied that she looked "cleaner" since her TV gig.
The poet has been labelled dirty in the past by cyberbullies and when she came across a comment on one of her recent pictures that said not only did she look beautiful, but she looked clean, she had something to say about it.
So vele I'm not dirty anymore because I wear tv make up? Really?— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) March 14, 2019
Ntsiki quickly attributed the comment to the fact that she was wearing make-up in the picture, adding that she failed to understand how putting on make-up "suddenly made her clean".
She said she was confused at the concept of how make-up can make one look "clean" when in essence one was adding "dirt" onto a clean face.
"I think I'm trying to understand how wearing make-up suddenly makes me clean, when make-up is dirty, and actually I usually rock a clean face. I don't always understand you guys," she said.
I think I'm trying to understand how wearing make up suddenly makes me clean?When make up is dirty and actually I usually rock a clean face. I don't always understand you guys https://t.co/0Kp5BiA0xI— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) March 14, 2019
Ntsiki then said she felt her cyberbullies had taken the long route by choosing to insult her with comments that she looked dirty when they could have just said wear make-up, among other things!
???you guys took such a long winded approach.....why did you insult me when you could have just said....Ntsiki we want you on tv with the costumes and stuff ?????????— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) March 14, 2019