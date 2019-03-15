Ntsiki Mazwai: So vele, I'm not dirty anymore because I wear TV make-up?

Ntsiki Mazwai's timeline has been overflowing with messages of love and congratulations since she announced her new TV gig, and along with that came tweets that Ntsiki didn't take kindly to. Like when a tweep implied that she looked "cleaner" since her TV gig.

The poet has been labelled dirty in the past by cyberbullies and when she came across a comment on one of her recent pictures that said not only did she look beautiful, but she looked clean, she had something to say about it.