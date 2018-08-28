Here's one thing that will change with EFF in power - Ntsiki Mazwai

Talk about predictions! Ntsiki Mazwai has imagined a future where she believes that if the EFF takes control of the country‚ it could spell trouble for the children of struggle stalwarts.

According to Mazwai‚ once EFF takes over "go tlo senyega" for the children and grandchildren of stalwarts‚ who she believes have "unfairly benefitted" from their surnames and connections without any talent or skills.