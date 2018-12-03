Entertainment

Twitter cancels Ntsiki Mazwai after she said people 'deserved to be robbed' at Global Citizen Festival

By Chrizelda Kekana - 03 December 2018 - 15:46
Ntsiki Mazwai topped the Twitter trends list after she said Global Citizen "spit" in the face of the poor.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again landed on the Twitter trends list after she tweeted that the masses of people who were robbed, assaulted and hurt after attending the Global Citizen Festival, deserved everything that happened to them.

Festival goers found themselves stranded and vulnerable to criminals outside the FNB Stadium after the concert, which attracted over 70,000 people on Sunday, December 2.

Anyone who has Twitter or the internet knows that Ntsiki isn't a fan of Beyoncé, but on Monday, after her tweet, even her her followers turned on her.

Ntsiki tweeted that the concept of the Global Citizen concert was "evil", "ugly" and "excluded" people and because of that Global Citizen (and people who attended it by association) "deserved" to suffer at the hands of robbers.

In the weeks leading up to the concert, which was much anticipated as it had an impressive line-up that included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Ntsiki threw low-key shade at the Carters and Global Citizen.

Twitter came for the poet for her "sick" tweets. They reasoned that no matter how much her hate is for B or Global Citizen, she shouldn't say such harsh words after scores of innocent were target as prey for criminals.

