Mandisa Nduna's heartfelt tribute to Shoki Mokgapa

Shoki Mokgapa's friend and colleague Mandisa Nduna has joined the outpouring of tributes that have flooded social media since her death was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Nduna told TshisaLIVE that Mokgapa's death is a great loss for the arts industry.

She explained that just days ago they had celebrated the news that their film Sew The Winter To My Skin was accepted as one of the official submissions at the 91st Oscars under the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Nduna said one of the saddest things would be celebrating without her when her contribution was so brilliant.

"I think it'll be her quirkiness that I miss the most and of course the tremendous talent she had. It's a huge loss to the industry and with Sew The Winter To My Skin doing so well‚ it's difficult to think that she won't be a part of the celebrations."

Mokgapa died on Tuesday night but exact details surrounding her death have not yet been made public. Nashoda Billy at MLA Talent Agency Mokgapa's management company confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.