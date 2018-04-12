Nosipho Dumisane: Opening a window

She then applied to film school to become an actress.

"An error with my application saw me being placed in the motion picture medium stream at Afda Cape Town, a stream that covers everything but performance, and I was interested enough to try it out. I grew to love what I did. It became clear to me that as an actress I would be limited but as a writer or director or producer I could be in charge of the work that I did and the stories that I chose to tell."

Her mother was thankful for her choice.

"She didn't want to see me kissing boys on screen!"

Dumisane was raised in a conservative Christian home of academics and entrepreneurs.

"My massive family are extremely close. My father raised 10 kids. I was encouraged to read a lot and because our parents didn't like the idea of us going out to parties and so forth, we would hire a lot of DVDs for entertainment.

"Living in the township, my older sister and I were not allowed to play outside the house much so we had to be very creative in how we played,' inventing' our own toys, we would tell intricately woven stories and create characters using our shoes. Our parents always impressed upon us the importance of hard work, respect for our elders, developing a relationship with God as well as the importance of dreaming.

"So, when I had finished film school and audaciously decided to start my own business, Gambit Films, instead of following a more traditional route in the film industry, I knew that I could do it, that I would have to fight for it and that it would have to be for more than just me," she says.