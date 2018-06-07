Mystery surrounds death of opera star Bokang Sehau

The sudden death of opera singer Bokang Sehau has put his family on edge. The circumstances and details of his death are shrouded in mystery.

While the police say he died having drinks with his wife, the family say they were told he collapsed after dinner.

The 38-year-old tenor of the Soweto Opera Quadro was found dead at his home in Unitas Park, Vereeniging, on Thursday night.

Vereeniging police spokesman Fikile Funda told Sowetan: "It is alleged that the deceased was seated in the house with his wife. It is only said they were drinking and. the deceased complained of cramps and pains from the stomach.

"He went to the men's room [toilet] and when he came back he collapsed."

Funda said the spouse, who did not want to be named, said she picked him up and put him on the bed but he was not responsive.