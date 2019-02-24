Nakhane on refusing acne treatment: We need pop stars with acne scars

SA muso Nakhane has opened up about his struggles with acne and the pressure of the industry to always be flawless, explaining he turned down suggestions to get treatment for acne because he wanted to be an authentic pop star.

Nakhane sat down with Nylon magazine recently to discuss all things beauty.

Speaking about the pressures of the industry to always look good, he recounted how he struggled with skin issues as a teenager and was told laser treatment may help.

"When I was a teenager, I had quite bad acne and someone said to me, you should try get some laser. I said no, we need a pop star with acne scars.

He also spilled the tea on his makeup routines to cover his scarring and discolouration.

Watch his tips below