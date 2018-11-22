5 minutes with Thandiswa Mazwai

You said that A Letter to Azania will be different from your other shows because it will be a much more intimate performance.

Why did you decide to do that?

I felt like because it’s happening in a contained space, there is a certain intimacy that can only be generated from small spaces. The idea of Azania has been a thread throughout my career, in all my work. I don’t think there is an album I have made that doesn’t mention Azania somehow.

Why did you think of doing it now then?

I don’t know if there is a reason. I’ve had these words scribbled in my journal from like five years ago, just like ... a letter to Azania. There is a conversation I want to have about this Azanian dream.

Which songs can we expect you to perform at the concert?

Why don’t you just come? [Laughter]

Do you have a ritual that you follow just before a big performance?

When I’m going to have any performance I have to get myself mentally ready for the spiritual stuff that can happen on stage. So I don’t know if that’s necessarily a ritual but it’s something I’m very, very aware of it. Right before the show, I get extremely nervous, so I usually just kinda block myself up and silence everything around me.

One wouldn’t say that you are nervous before a performance…

[Laughter] There is this thing when you are becoming a traditional doctor, it’s called, Ukuvuma ukufa. You agree to die. Which means, when you finally ready [to accept your ancestral calling], you shed your old self and you suddenly die; and you agree to now build a new self. So I feel like every time I go on stage, ndivuma ukufa. I’m like okay I get I’m going to die tonight, but I agree to it. I have to surrender myself to it, because anything can happen. I have to surrender myself to whatever might happen.

Which South African up-and-coming artist are you most excited about right now?

I have a naughty streak. I like the naughty kids. I Like Moonchild, Faka and Nakhane. There are lots of bands that I love that are still up-and-coming and others that have blown up, like Urban Village.

Yeah I have seen you and Nakhane talking via social media….

Yeah…I have a bit of a crush on that guy… [Laughter]…He is too much…. [More laughter]

And is there a musician, anywhere in the world, that you would still like to collaborate with?

I would still love to collaborate with Grace Jones and Salif Keita. I would still love to collaborate with those hip hop cats, so I could do a proper hip hop album.

2018 saw you reunite with your old band mates. When can we expect the release the album?

The album is going to come out in March.