Nakhane's artistry and style has set him apart‚ but the softly spoken singer has also explained that he's enjoying life more after having cut off things that other people may want to use to define him.

Chatting with Nakhane on Cliff Central‚ Gareth Cliff said he was in awe of how Nakhane was such a "21st century" man who has managed to unplug himself form categories that he says limits people.

He spoke about religion‚ nationality and sexuality‚ saying that Nakhane was not bound by societal rules.

"The choices that I have made and decided to stick to‚ were choices that were maybe forced upon me by circumstances. So‚ for me‚ I could either be me or conform completely."