Six SAMA shoe inspirations to slay this weekend

By thango ntwasa - 01 June 2018 - 12:00
Image: Getty Images

The music awards this weekend provide ideas to help you put your best foot forward

The 24th South African Music Awards are happening on Saturday - June 2 - and are set to be a platform for the latest and greatest fashions. Over the years, the award ceremony has featured some spectacular red carpet looks, as well as stage performances.

As our favourite local artists descend on Sun City this weekend, many will be putting their best foot forward but there’s always the possibility of red carpet flops. So, for the fashion challenged, here are some shoe inspirations:

Men

Reason

Reason shows sneakers don't have to be the go-to for all rappers - anyone still recovering from Cassper Nyovest's leprechaun nightmare? A simple suit and tie combo, paired with a dapper pair of loafers, always works.

Nakhane Toure
Image: Supplied

Nakhane

If you like a little more colour with what you wear on the red carpet, try this pair of shweshwe print brogues worn by singer Nakhane.

AKA

It's always nice to see that AKA can rock something other than a simple T-shirt and jeans. Super Mega sure can turn a look and turn up the heat. Check out this suave, get-up-and-slay ensemble. It’s paired with stunning shoes that elevate the polished look.

Women

Bonang Matheba

What would a list of Mzansi's finest be without the Queen Bee herself? In a metallic ensemble she ups the drama with a pair of ankle strap sandals that stand out. #skabahemisa.

Image: Getty Images

Loot Love

If there was ever a moment Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha cemented herself as one of the fiercest fashionistas in South Africa, her sexy leather ensemble at the 2017 Samas was it. Go for gold with her understated sandals.

Image: Supplied

Zonke

The soulful singer took a risk with this bold outfit. Amid the array of tulle dresses and floral embellishments on the red carpet, Zonke opted for an ultra-masculine look. Her gold formal shoes were in keeping with her inspiration and helped her stand out.

