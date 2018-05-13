Nakhane turns a new page

Nakhane is back in town for a breather.

We meet on a late Joburg afternoon at a bookstore in Rosebank.

He cuts a striking figure across the counter as he slouches over a magazine in a black biker jacket.

Nakhane is as interesting as he is complex. I meet him at a point where he is shedding his Christian faith.

"I'm earnest about leaving Christianity, but you can't shake off your mother tongue. Christianity is the first language I ever learned, but I choose not to believe in it, but it will always be there and I will use it because it used me. I don't believe in it, didn't make sense to me. Look around and see what it has done..."

His newest album, You Will Not Die, reverberates with Christian undertones.

"It comes from Proverbs 23: 13," he explains.

"Withhold not punishment from the child, for if you beat him with a rod, he will not die.

"I got the title eight or nine years ago when I was still a Christian and I was in Bible study. I was intrigued by that last phrase. It relates to the whole idea of pain.

"So if life beats the shit out of you, you're not gonna die. You're gonna wake up in the morning and you won't be dead. Christianity is all over this album, but I'm not a Christian."