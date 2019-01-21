Entertainment

Wedding bells ring for Twins on Decks DJ

By emmanuel tjiya - 21 January 2019 - 16:08
Ryan Rigney and Natasha Bianca with soccer star Lehlohonolo Majoro.
Ryan Rigney and Natasha Bianca with soccer star Lehlohonolo Majoro.
Image: Instagram/@lehlohonolomajoro

Popular DJ Ryan Rigney rang in the new year with wedding bells. The one half of identical twins DJ duo Twins on Decks married sweetheart Natasha Bianca in a luxurious wedding ceremony on Friday.

The black-tie affair took place at picturesque Inimitable Wedding Venue in Muldersdrift on the west rand. The star-studded wedding was attended by the couple’s friends Itumeleng Khune, Lehlohonolo Majoro, George Lebese, Ayanda MVP, Lunga Shabalala, DJ Naves and DJ Spectacula.

Khune had the self-appointed fashion police on social media buzzing with his Gvllvnt velvet lapel tuxedo. “You should get back in the field quickly bro… otherwise soon you’ll be wearing a ballet outfit,” one person commented.

“He could have done better. Combination wrong, tailoring wrong. This is SA’s No.1 let him look it,” another post read. “Doesn’t work Itu… send the designer back to college,” another advised. Khune ignored the negative comments and thanked the designer Tshepo “Gallant” Rakale. “I appreciate all the hard work you have put in bro,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

#itsrigneytime The bride and groom 👌🏽👌🏽

A post shared by L.Majoro (@lehlohonolomajoro) on

View this post on Instagram

Perfection. #itsrigneytime

A post shared by Nonhlanhla 'Noni' Khumalo (@noni_khumalo) on

View this post on Instagram

The Venue. #itsrigneytime

A post shared by Nonhlanhla 'Noni' Khumalo (@noni_khumalo) on

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was a celebration.... #ItsRigneyTime

A post shared by Twins On Decks (@twinsondecks) on

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
Journalists Ranjeni Munusamy and Qaanitah Hunter discuss Angelo Agrizzi's ...
X