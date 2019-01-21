Wedding bells ring for Twins on Decks DJ

Popular DJ Ryan Rigney rang in the new year with wedding bells. The one half of identical twins DJ duo Twins on Decks married sweetheart Natasha Bianca in a luxurious wedding ceremony on Friday.

The black-tie affair took place at picturesque Inimitable Wedding Venue in Muldersdrift on the west rand. The star-studded wedding was attended by the couple’s friends Itumeleng Khune, Lehlohonolo Majoro, George Lebese, Ayanda MVP, Lunga Shabalala, DJ Naves and DJ Spectacula.

Khune had the self-appointed fashion police on social media buzzing with his Gvllvnt velvet lapel tuxedo. “You should get back in the field quickly bro… otherwise soon you’ll be wearing a ballet outfit,” one person commented.

“He could have done better. Combination wrong, tailoring wrong. This is SA’s No.1 let him look it,” another post read. “Doesn’t work Itu… send the designer back to college,” another advised. Khune ignored the negative comments and thanked the designer Tshepo “Gallant” Rakale. “I appreciate all the hard work you have put in bro,” he wrote on Instagram.