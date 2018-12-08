Trevor Noah cancels shows for the rest of 2018 over bruised vocal cords
Comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has been ordered by doctors to rest his bruised vocal cords, which has resulted in him cancelling all shows for the rest of 2018.
In November, Trevor revealed that he was diagnosed with bruising to his vocal cords and that he had to cancel some shows at the time.
After hosting the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg last Sunday Trevor lost his voice again and needs to undergo voice rehab.
“I thought that my vocal cords were healed but according to the doctor, flying 36 hours and hosting a giant concert in South Africa didn’t help me. So now if I want to get better I have to take it seriously so that I can perform at 100% on my new tour next year.
"I hate cancelling shows but I also hate the idea of losing my voice forever so I’m postponing all this year’s stand up shows and working hard on rehabbing the voice."
Get well soon Trevor!