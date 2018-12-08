Kaizer Chiefs needed a new coach who “has an understanding of the club’s footballing culture”‚ Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung explained of the appointment of Ernst Middendorp to that position on Friday.

Middendorp‚ viewed more as something of a journeyman “Mr Fix-it” for medium-sized Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams than a coach of a Soweto giant‚ sensationally made his return to South African football on Friday as coach of the country’s biggest club.

He had been working as technical director of Thailand’s Bangkok United.

The 60-year-old German returns on a two-year contract for a second stint with Chiefs‚ having coached them with perhaps a little less than mixed success in 2005 to 2007.

He replaces Giovanni Solinas‚ who was clearly out of his depth at Amakhosi and “parted ways amicably” with the club hours before Middendorp’s appointment on Friday.