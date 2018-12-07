Loyiso Madinga: The Daily Show is great but I want people to know me for me

SA-born comedian Loyiso Madinga may be blowing up around the world with his slots on The Daily Show but told SowetanLIVE he wants to use it as a step to making it on his own strength.

Loyiso was the toast of Mzansi when he made his debut on The Daily Show earlier this year. The move drew comparisons with Trevor Noah.

While Loyiso has a great relationship with Trevor and is grateful for the work they've done together‚ he said that he wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.

"I was a comedian before The Daily Show and I am one apart from The Daily Show. Trevor is a very big name but what has really helped me is that in stand-up it is all about your uniqueness. It is about the work not the names you are associated with; it can only get you so far."